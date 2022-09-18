    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeentertainment Newshappy birthday shabana azmi 5 top films of the actress you must watch 14744861.htm

    Happy Birthday Shabana Azmi: 5 top films of the actress you must watch

    Happy Birthday Shabana Azmi: 5 top films of the actress you must watch

    Happy Birthday Shabana Azmi: 5 top films of the actress you must watch
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    All these years later, Shabana Azmi still continues to be an inspiration for many.

    Shabana Azmi is one of the finest actresses in Hindi cinema. She has always left viewers in awe of her talent, acting, and graceful portrayal of characters. All these years later, she still continues to be an inspiration for many. Shabana Azmi is celebrating her birthday on September 18. Let us go through some of her best work to date.

    1) Ankur (1974)

    Shabana Azmi appeared on the big screen for the first time in Shyam Benegal’s film 'Ankur'. Let’s admit that her acting skill in the film is praiseworthy. She played Lakshmi, the wife of a deaf-mute man, and made everyone take note.

    2) Sparsh (1980)

    This film featured Shabana Azmi opposite yet another brilliant actor Naseeruddin Shah. Fans totally fell in love with their beautiful love story. The heart-touching chemistry made them one of the best on-screen pairs in cinema.

    3) Arth (1982)

    We have always appreciated Shabana Azmi for her choice of roles. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the actress contributed a lot to changing the narrative around women characters as typically shown in Hindi cinema. She was seen playing a betrayed wife who is deeply hurt because of her unfaithful husband in the film 'Arth'. Instead of simply crying and sulking over what happened,  it is her journey to find her own identity that impressed everyone.

    4) Mandi (1983)

    This makes for one of the most unforgettable roles played by Shabana Azmi. 'Mandi' gives us a sneak peek into the life and struggles of prostitutes. Shabana, as Rukmini Bai, along with Smita Patil as Zeenat, brilliantly bring their characters to life on the big screen.

    5) Makdee (2002)

    True actors never hesitate to give their best irrespective of the wide range of roles allotted to them. Shabana Azmi appeared as a scary-looking witch who chases kids in this comedy-horror film.

     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Best of BollywoodBollywoodbollywood actorBollywood ActorsNaseeruddin Shah

    Next Article

    Lucky Ali birthday: Top 10 songs of the music maestro

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng