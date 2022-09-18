Happy Birthday Shabana Azmi: 5 top films of the actress you must watch

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini All these years later, Shabana Azmi still continues to be an inspiration for many.

Shabana Azmi is one of the finest actresses in Hindi cinema. She has always left viewers in awe of her talent, acting, and graceful portrayal of characters. All these years later, she still continues to be an inspiration for many. Shabana Azmi is celebrating her birthday on September 18. Let us go through some of her best work to date.

1) Ankur (1974)

Shabana Azmi appeared on the big screen for the first time in Shyam Benegal’s film 'Ankur'. Let’s admit that her acting skill in the film is praiseworthy. She played Lakshmi, the wife of a deaf-mute man, and made everyone take note.

2) Sparsh (1980)

This film featured Shabana Azmi opposite yet another brilliant actor Naseeruddin Shah. Fans totally fell in love with their beautiful love story. The heart-touching chemistry made them one of the best on-screen pairs in cinema.

3) Arth (1982)

We have always appreciated Shabana Azmi for her choice of roles. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the actress contributed a lot to changing the narrative around women characters as typically shown in Hindi cinema. She was seen playing a betrayed wife who is deeply hurt because of her unfaithful husband in the film 'Arth'. Instead of simply crying and sulking over what happened, it is her journey to find her own identity that impressed everyone.

4) Mandi (1983)

This makes for one of the most unforgettable roles played by Shabana Azmi. 'Mandi' gives us a sneak peek into the life and struggles of prostitutes. Shabana, as Rukmini Bai, along with Smita Patil as Zeenat, brilliantly bring their characters to life on the big screen.

5) Makdee (2002)

True actors never hesitate to give their best irrespective of the wide range of roles allotted to them. Shabana Azmi appeared as a scary-looking witch who chases kids in this comedy-horror film.