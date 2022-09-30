Happy Birthday Shaan: A look at Tanha Dil singer's top songs 

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Over the years, Shaan has given the film industry and music buffs many soulful songs that remain afresh in the hearts of fans. On his 50th birthday, here’s a look at some of his most popular songs.

One of the most popular singers of Bollywood, Shaan celebrates his 50th birthday on September 30.

Over the years, the versatile singer has given the film industry and music buffs many soulful songs that remain afresh in the hearts of fans. From Woh Pehli Baar, Tanha Dil, Kuch Toh Hua Hai to Chand Sifarish, and Behti Hawa Sa Tha Wo, the melodies stay in our hearts rent-free.

On his 50th birthday, here’s a look at some of Shaan's most popular songs.

1. Woh Pehli Baar (Pyar Mein Kabhi Kabhi)

Woh Pehli Baar perfectly depicts the feeling of love at first sight. Any Shaan playlist is incomplete without this track.

2. Chand Sifarish (Fanaa)

The romantic rather flirtatious song is something you will lose yourself into, especially this line - Zidd Hain Ab Toh Hain Khud Ko Mitana Hona Hain Tujhmein Fanaa

3. Kuch To Hua Hai (Kal Ho Na Ho)

Another romantic number is waiting for your attention. The song introduces us to the feeling of love. As the lyrics says, “Kuch To Hua Hai…Kuch Hogaya hai”.

4. Tanha Dil

The song on mental health awareness won Shan hundreds of thousands of fans.

5. Bum Bum Bole (Taare Zameen Par)

This one is proof of Shaan’s versatile voice. So much so that that this is one the most-placed tracks at school events.

6. Woh Ladki Hai Kahan (Dil Chahta Hai)

Be it Shaan’s voice or the peppy beats, the song has the power to amp up a party. Did you just do the signature step?

7. Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh (3 Idiots)

This particular track captures the essence of the film and its lead character, played by Aamir Khan.