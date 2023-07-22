Happy Birthday Selena Gomez: Check the star's net worth and her many business ventures

Actor-singer and smart business brain Selena Gomez is a millionaire and among the top 4 women celebrities with the highest number of followers on Instagram, surpassing Kylie Jenner and Dwayne Johnson. She has 423 million followers.

Hollywood singer and actress Selena Gomez is celebrating her 31st birthday today, July 22. Gomez, who achieved fame at a very young age, is among the most popular contemporary artistes. She is one of the top four most followed women celebrities on Instagram.

Selena Gomez was born on July 22, 1992, in Texas, United States. Her mother Mandy Teefey is of Italian ancestry while her father Richard Gomez is Mexican. She started acting at a very young age when she was featured alongside Demi Lovato in Barney & Friends. Many other acting projects followed, after which she released her first album in 2009 with her band, Selena Gomez & the Scene.

Besides her many acting projects, Selena now has a successful solo singing career. In the course of time, Gomez disclosed to her fans her health condition and her struggles with depression and anxiety. She has always been inspiring and continues to influence millions of fans, having fought many personal battles and come out the winner.

On her 31st birthday, let’s take a look at her net worth and the businesses she owns that make her a millionaire celebrity.

Selena Gomez net worth

Selena Gomez’s net worth is estimated to be $95 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She has accumulated her wealth through her music, acting and various business ventures. A major part of Gomez’s earnings comes from the brand endorsements, including top brands like Puma and Coach.

Further, she has invested massive sums in multiple properties, including a studio city home in Los Angeles, a mansion in Calabasas, and her home in Texas.

Apart from real estate, Gomez owns several luxury cars — a BMW X6, Mini Cooper, Mercedes Maybach and Audi A6.

She means business

Gomez owns a number of businesses, including a production company, health platform and a beauty brand. She had launched July Moon Production in 2008, which later produced the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, among other projects. She is also an owner and investor in an ice-cream brand, Serendipity, which was founded in 2020.

She has her a makeup line, Rare Beauty, which has entered into an exclusive deal with Sephora. Gomez also co-founded a mental health platform Wondermind in 2021.