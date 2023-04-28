The diva from the south is turning a year older on April 28. Prabhu marked her acting debut in the Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. The actress has an Indian adaptation of sci-fi series Citadel with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undoubtedly one of the most bankable actresses in the country currently, with a long list of blockbusters to her name. Her sizzling dance performance in the song Oo Oo Antava from Allu Arjun 's Pushpa: The Rise brought her pan-India fame. Her intense acting in a fierce character in The Family Man 2 earned her both critical acclaim and appreciation from audiences across the country.

Samantha marked her acting debut in the Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010, starring opposite her ex-husband and actor Naga Chaitanya. In the same year, she won the Filmfare award for Best Female Debut. From there it was no looking back for her.

The diva from the south is turning a year older on April 28 and on her birthday here are some interesting facts about the actress.

1.

Samantha started working at the age of 14 and did odd jobs, including getting dressed in traditional attire to welcome guests at events, weddings and parties.

2. The actress earned Rs 500 as her first income when she hosted a conference at a hotel when she was in class 10 or 11.

3. Her close friends and family fondly call her Yashoda. Interestingly, she was also part of a blockbuster film of same title.

4. She has often expressed that she has been in awe of Audrey Hepburn and Trisha Krishnan’s work.

5. Samantha revealed that she was diagnosed with diabetes in 2013. However, she overcame it with strict exercising and maintaining a healthy diet.

6. Many have assumed that Samantha’s first Hindi outing is the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s web series The Family Man 2, but she made her Bollywood debut in the 2012 film Ek Deewana Tha featuring Amy Jackson and Prateik Babbar.

7. Samantha can never say no to sushi. She loves Japanese cuisine. Even though the actress is diabetic she also has a sweet tooth and loves to have Dairy Milk chocolate and palkova.

8. She is the only actress after Revathi to win a Filmfare award for Best Actress for both Tamil and Telugu films in the same year. She bagged the trophy in 2013 for the Tamil film Neethane En Ponvasantham and the Telugu film Eega.

Samanath’s upcoming films

Meanwhile, Samantha is quite busy on the professional front. She was last seen in Shaakuntalam. Her next release will be Kushi, in which she plays the lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The film is set to release on September 1. Shiva Nirvana's directorial is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

The actress also has an Indian adaptation of sci-fi series Citadel with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline. The spy thriller series would be the Indian version of The Russo Brothers’ popular series. The Indian version of Citadel will be directed by Raj and DK.