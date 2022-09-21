Happy Birthday Rimi Sen — The Golmaal actor's real name and lots else

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Rimi Sen was born on September 21, 1981, in Kolkata and shot to fame after appearing in an advertisement for a leading soft drink brand with Aamir Khan.

Actor Rimi Sen has acted in several Hindi, Bengali and Telegu films. She is best known for her performance in movies like Dhoom, Garam Masala, Kyon ki, Hungama, Baghban, Phir Hera Pheri and Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006).

Sen was born on September 21, 1981, in Kolkata and graduated in the commerce stream from Calcutta University.

As Rimi Sen turns 41, here’s a look at some of the lesser-known facts about the Golmaal actor:

Rimi Sen’s real name is Subhamitra.

According to an interview with Smashits, Rimi always wanted to become an actor.

She first visited Mumbai with her mother. However, her parents were none too happy with her entering the film industry. She said her grandfather supported her career choice.

She debuted in the Telugu romantic drama Nee Thodu Kavali in 2002. The film was directed and produced by Bhimaneni Srinivasa Rao and was well received at the box office.

In Bollywood, Sen debuted with the film Hungama in 2003. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film starred Akshaye Khanna and Aftab Shivdasani.

Sen lost 8 kilos for her role in Dhoom, released in 2004. She also appeared in Dhoom 2.

Sen is an Odissi dancer and has also performed with the dance troupe of Aloka Kanungo.

In her career, Rimi Sen won five awards, including two for the film Hungama. Her three other awards came for the film Budhia Singh - Born to Run.

The Bollywood actor participated in the ninth season of Bigg Boss.

In 2017, Sen entered politics by joining the BJP.