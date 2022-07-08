Happy birthday Revathi, the southern belle with pan-India appeal — Here are 5 of her top films

Critically acclaimed actor Kelunni Nair, popularly known as Revathi, celebrates her 56th birthday today (July 8). She is best known for her performances in Tamil and Malayalam films. However, she has received many national honours, including three National Awards in three separate categories, as well as nine Filmfare awards in different language categories.

Revathi was the only South Indian actor of the 80s and 90s era to win the Filmfare Best Actress Award in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam for three consecutive times.

Her most recent success was the psychological thriller movie Bhoothakaalam for which she won the Best Actor (Female) award at the 52nd Kerala State Film Awards.

Here are some of her best South Indian movies to watch on her birthday:

5. Pudhiya Mugam

Starring Revathi and Suresh Chandra Menon, the story is about the lead actor who saves a group of children from terrorists. He is then recruited into the Indian Army and falls in love with Revathi, who is unaware of his real identity. The film was released in 1993 and is a classic.

4. Mangamma Mangamma

Featuring Revathi in the lead role, the film revolves around her character, Mangamma. It is set in two different time periods in which Mangamma’s life goes through various ups and downs. Both the film and Revathi’s performance garnered praise from critics and the audience when it was released in 1998.

3. Thevar Magan

Thevar Magan is an action-drama film written and produced by Kamal Haasan. Several characters appear in the 1992 film which is about the son of a respected village chieftain who wants to start his own company. However, his father wants him to serve the locals, leading to a conflict situation.

2. Devasuram

The character of Mangalasseri Neelakandan, portrayed by Mohanlal in the film, became one of the most iconic characters of Malayalam cinema. The female character named Bhanumathi, often regarded as one of the strongest female characters in Malayalam cinema, was portrayed by Revathi. The movie is a treat as the two great actors are at their peak.

1. Kilukkam Kilukkam

This movie is undoubtedly one of the best entertainers of all time. Revathi essayed the role of Nandini, who is a girl on a mission to find her dad. There are two different sides to the character — comical and serious. Thanks to Revathi’s presence, both aspects were maturely addressed.

