Happy Birthday Radhika Apte: Know net worth of the ‘Queen of OTT’

One of the most versatile and known faces of Bollywood, Radhika Apte is celebrating her 38th birthday on Thursday, September 7. Radhika is an actress who has worked primarily in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi films.

Besides being a part of several movies, Radhika is more renowned for her spectacular work in web series, which has earned her the moniker of ‘Queen of OTT.’ Radhika has gained attention majorly for her work in Netflix’s crime drama series ‘ Sacred Games ’ and anthology film ‘Lust Stories.’

Radhika Apte was born on September 7, 1985, to a Marathi Brahmin family in Vellore, Tamil Nadu. Her father Dr Charudutt Apte is a neurosurgeon and chairman of Sahyadri Hospital, Pune. Radhika has been brought up in Pune. While growing up, she was taught Kathak for eight years, due to which her inclination towards theatre increased.

The Emmy award nominated actress made her debut in Bollywood in 2005, ‘Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi’, which also featured Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao and Sanjay Dutt in crucial roles.

Radhika Apte Net Worth

Radhika has been a consistent performer on the big screen and OTT platforms. She is also an equally much sought after actress in the Marathi film industry. Because of her versatility, she has earned critical acclaim for her roles in web series.

Owing to her popularity, she is now considered to be one of the highest paid actresses on the OTT platforms. As per the reports, Radhika charges Rs 4 crore for each project on OTT platforms.

Radhika Apte’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 66 crore, according to reports. She majorly earns from films and modelling assignments.