Happy Birthday R Madhavan — 3 Idiots to Rocketry, a look at his iconic films

Ranganathan Madhavan, popularly known as R. Madhavan to his fans, has proved his acting prowess both in Tamil and Hindi cinema. The versatile actor has emerged as one of the most bankable actors in both the South Indian and Hindi film industries. Apart from acting, in his two-decade long career he has also donned the hat of writer, director and producer.
He is one of the finest actors, who has given big Bollywood hits like 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu, and Rang De Basanti.
