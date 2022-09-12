Happy Birthday Prachi Desai: 6 facts about the ‘Kasamh Se’ actress

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini She made her silver screen debut with the 2008’s ‘Rock On!!’ opposite Farhan Akhtar. Since then, she has appeared in films like ‘Once Upon A Time In Mumbai’, ‘Bol Bachchan’, and ‘Azhar’.

Actress and television personality Prachi Desai turns 34 today. She first rose to fame with the popular television series ‘Kasamh Se’ for her role as Bani Walia. Critically acclaimed for her performance in the show, Prachi would go on to star in movies.

She made her silver screen debut with the 2008’s ‘Rock On!!’ opposite Farhan Akhtar. Since then, she has appeared in films like ‘Once Upon A Time In Mumbai’, ‘Bol Bachchan’, and ‘Azhar’.

As the actress celebrates her birthday, here are a few interesting facts about her.

1. Prachi Desai was born in Surat, Gujarat, to Niranjan Desai and Ameeta Desai. She has one sibling – an older sister named Esha Desai.

2. She started her career as an actor in television when she was 17 years old. Prachi had to leave her college education due to her busy schedule and modelling profession.

3. Shahid Kapoor was Prachi Desai's favourite actor when she was in school.

4. She won several prizes, including the Indian Telly Award for Best Actress in a Lead Role, for her performance in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kasamh Se’. She had been paired opposite TV actor Ram Kapoor.

5. ‘Rock On!!’ was her debut Bollywood film, released in the year 2008. She was able to establish herself in the business of film.

6. Ekta Kapoor calls Desai her “blue-eyed-baby”.