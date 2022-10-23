Happy Birthday Prabhas: Here are his top five films to watch

By CNBCTV18.com

Actor Prabhas turns 43 today. Prabhas made his debut with the 2002- Telugu release ‘Eeswar’. His 2015 blockbuster ‘Baahubali-The Beginning’ followed by ‘Baahubali-2 The Conclusion’ in 2017 made him a household name. He did a couple of Hindi films later.

The actor will soon be seen in ‘Adipurush’ where he will be playing Lord Rama. Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Devdatta Naga, Trupti Toradmal and Sunny Singh are also part of the ambitious project.

Here are five action movies to binge-watch on his birthday

Baahubali Series

Prabhas played Amarendra Baahubali in the film. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, and Nassar. With its powerful story and impressive visual effects, the film broke all records at the box office.

. Varsham

This Telugu romantic action film directed by Sobhan revolves around a youngster who is fighting a gangster for the love of his life. The film also stars Trisha and Gopichand in the main roles. The film was loved and appreciated by the audiences.

Darling

Showcasing the beautiful love story, ‘Darling’ is one the finest films of Prabhas’s career. Directed by A Karunakaran, the movie was released in 2010. The endearing love story, rib-tickling comedy, and soothing tunes make it a must-must watch. Prabhas won the CineMAA award for Best Actor (Jury) for the film.

Mirchi

The actor received huge accolades for the movie ‘Mirchi’. Written and directed by Kortala Siva, Mirchi is among the biggest hits of 2013. The cast of the film includes Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, and Richa Gangopadhyay. His on-screen chemistry with Anushka Shetty was the highlight of the film.