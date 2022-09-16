Happy Birthday Nick Jonas — Top 5 songs of the singing sensation

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Nick Jonas first started performing with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. However, he has also given some really memorable solo tracks that stay in our hearts rent-free.Here are five of his top evergreen songs that you simply cannot miss.

Popular singer Nick Jonas celebrates his birthday on September 16. Wishes and messages are pouring in from all corners for the Sucker singer. Nick first started performing with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. However, he has also given some really memorable solo tracks that stay in our hearts rent-free. Right from entertaining us with pop music, or making us go gaga over his romantic numbers, Priyanka Chopra’s husband has always made an impact with his style of singing.

Here are five of his top evergreen songs that you simply cannot miss.

Jealous

How can we not mention this song while discussing Nick Jonas’s tracks? Apart from being his popular song, we simply love how he has been portrayed as a total hunk in the video. No matter how many times you hear it, Jealous seems pleasing to the ears. So, add it to your playlist right away.

Also Read | Happy Birthday Zendaya: Top performance of the Hollywood diva

Find You

Here is yet another terrific romantic number from Nick Jonas’s music diaries. The catchy number features the American singer as he is busy wandering in a desert belting out this song. Find You sets the mood right.

Close

If you are a fan of Nick Jonas, then this passionate song is surely on your playlist. People appreciated the hot chemistry between Tove Lo and Nick in this number. This is from Nick’s third studio album ‘Last Year Was Complicated.’ Written by Robin Fredriksson, Mattias Larsson, Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter, and Tove Nilsson, you’ll be able to relate to the song if you are in love.

Remember I told you

This peppy song, by Nick Jonas, could make you groove no matter when you listen to it. The track also made it to the top 10 of Billboard’s US dance club songs.

Also Read | Happy Birthday Lili Reinhart: Top 5 performances of the Riverdale actor

Anywhere

You are mistaken if you think Nick’s specialty lies only with romantic tracks. This is a perfect party number that will compel you to dance your heart out. So, put on your dancing shoes and get ready to rock.

Happy Birthday, Nick Jonas!