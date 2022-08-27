    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeentertainment News

    Happy birthday Neha Dhupia — get to know her a little better

    Happy birthday Neha Dhupia — get to know her a little better

    Happy birthday Neha Dhupia — get to know her a little better
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Neha Dhupia turns 42 on August 27. She is a history graduate and a Miss India and she loves reading comic books.

    Neha Dhupia is a versatile actor who has worked in several Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, and Malayalam movies. She was born in Kochi on August 27, 1980, into a Sikh family. Her father Pradip Singh Dhupia is a retired Indian Navy officer while her mother is a housewife. A history graduate, Neha entered the modelling world post her education. In 2002, she won the Femina Miss India pageant. She was also one of the top 10 finalists in Miss Universe in the same year.

    A year later (in 2003), her debut movie Qayamat: City Under Threat released at the box office. It was headlined by Ajay Devgn. In the course of her two-decade-long career, she has done several movies, including Tumhari Sulu, Singh Is Kinng, Julie, De Dana Dan, Lust Stories, and Chup Chup Ke, among others. Recently, she was in the news as the MTV reality show Roadies judge.

    On her 42nd birth anniversary, here are some of the lesser-known facts about the actor:

    Pre-silver screen

    Before entering movies, Dhupia made her first screen appearance in a music video titled Sha Na Na. It was sung by the band, Euphoria. The video helped her come into the limelight.

    Also read: Happy birthday Vinesh Phogat — her many stunning feats

    She later did a play called Graffiti in New Delhi. This well and truly launched her acting career and there has been no turning back since.

    Ninja Neha?

    Dhupia was part of a Japanese project Naturu Oduru, Ninja Densetu. The movie, made for the Japanese, was about Bollywood. She played the role of a popular Bollywood celebrity Meena in the movie.

    Wide & mom

    Dhupia tied the knot with actor Angad Bedi in a non-glitter hush-hush ceremony, which was attended only by close friends and family. The couple broke the news of their marriage with a social media post.

    Following her wedding, Neha revealed that she was already pregnant with Angad’s child. The couple welcomed their daughter Mehr within six months of the marriage.

    Also read: Mini zoo, etc: 5 quirky facts about Vaani Kapoor on her birthday

    What makes her angry

    She once revealed to a reporter that people who are not good with time aren’t her favourites. She added that impunctuality makes her angry.

    Bookish

    Dhupia says she is an avid reader and loves books on a variety of genres. However, her favourites are comic books and fiction.

    Feminist with a following

    Dhupia identifies herself as a “feminist” and is a big supporter of equal opportunities and equal pay for women. Her attitude has won her millions of followers on social media.

    Also read: Mother Teresa birth anniversary: 8 facts you should know
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)

    Tags

    birthdayBollywoodNeha Dhupia

    Next Article

    The Huma Qureshi interview: Playing Rani Bharti has been the biggest honour of my life

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng