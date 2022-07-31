Actor Mumtaz began her film career as a child artist in Sone Ki Chidiya (1958). In her illustrious career, she has delivered several iconic performances with her cute on-screen appearance and strong performances earned her thousands of fans.

She is remembered for her roles in blockbuster movies like Roti, Bandhan, Dushman, and Prem Kahaani.

She was born on July 31 in 1947. On her birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about the veteran actor.

Do Raaste paved the path to her success: Mumtaz tasted success after the release of Do Raaste in 1969. Her pairing with Rajesh Khanna was loved by the audience. She went on to do 10 films with Rajesh Khanna in the course of her career.

Awards and achievements: Mumtaz received the Best Supporting Actress award for Brahmachari (1968) and the Filmfare Best Actress award for her performance in the movie Khilona (1970). At the peak of her career, she was hailed as the best dancer in the film industry. People would often compare with Helen.

13-year sabbatical for her family: In 1974, she married businessman Mayur Madhvani. Three years after the marriage, she took a break from acting to focus on her family. She has two daughters. Later, she made her comeback with the 1990 film Aandhiyan. The movie, however, tanked at the box office.

Battle with breast cancer: In her 50s, she was diagnosed with breast cancer but she recovered from it and is leading a healthy life now.

Not a party person: Unlike other Bollywood socialites, Mumtaz is a shy person and doesn’t like to go to clubs or loud parties. She says people often take her “shyness for arrogance”.