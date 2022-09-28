Happy Birthday Mouni Roy: Here is her journey from Nagin on TV to Junoon in Brahmāstra on silver screen

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini TV serial Naagin fame turned Bollywood Star, Mouni Roy celebrates her 37th birthday today. Here is a look at her jouney from TV to the silver screen.

Once one of the highest-paid TV actors, Mouni Roy celebrates her 37th birthday today. Mouni is one of the few actors who transitioned from television to films with ease. She made her acting debut in 2006 with Ekta Kapoor'sKyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and since then there has been no looking back for her.

On her birthday, here’s a look at the journey of Mouni Roy from TV to Bollywood.

Mouni Roy was born in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar in a Bengali family. She debuted with Ekta Kapoor’s famous Hindi daily soap Kyun Ki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2006. After that, Mouni appeared in several Hindi TV serials including Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev (2011), Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq and participated in reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Box Cricket League 2, and Lip Sing Battle.

She gained more popularity through the TV soap Naagin in 2015 and became one of the highest-paid actors in the television industry.

However, very few know that she made her Bollywood debut back in 2004, with the film 'Run' where she appeared as a dancer in a song.

In Bollywood, Mouni started with several small roles. In the year 2018, she played her first lead role in ‘Gold’, opposite Akshay Kumar. In 2019, she also appeared in the lead role in the film Made in China with actor Rajkummar Rao.

She also appeared in the popular item song ‘Gali Gali’ from the pan-India hit film KGF: Chapter 1.

However, her biggest break in Bollywood came when Ayan Mukerji roped her for playing the role of an antagonist in Brahmastra: Part One. Her performance in the film has been lauded by the audience. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.