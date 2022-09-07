Happy Birthday Mammootty: 10 facts about the powerhouse of Malayalam cinema

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini In his career spanning over five decades, Mammootty has ruled the Malayalam industry with his unconventional characters and power-packed roles. Today, he is celebrating his 71st birthday.

South star Mammootty has received several accolades for his exceptional contribution to the world of cinema, including a Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award by the Government of India.

On this special occasion, we have curated a few fascinating facts about his personal and professional life.

– Mammootty has played dual roles in nearly 15 films. The star also did a triple role in Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha.

– He is the only Malayalam star to have received 3 National Awards for his acting prowess.

– Before trying his luck in the acting world, Mammootty pursued an LLB degree from Government Law College, Ernakulam. Post this, he practiced law for two years but eventually quit to foray into the entertainment industry.

– Mammootty won a National Award for his feature in Jabbar Patel’s bilingual feature film based on the life of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Reportedly, the Malayalam star was reluctant to essay the role. During an interview, the director of the movie revealed Mammootty initially rejected the role because he did not want to shave his mustache.

– His real name is Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail. He had also used Sajin as his stage name at one point in his career.

– Mammootty refused to play the role of Rajinikanth’s best friend in the Tamil movie Thalapathi. Reportedly, he was skeptical if audiences would be able to recognise him.

– He has recorded history by doing the maximum number of movies in a year. Back in 1982, he acted in 24 movies.

– Mammootty has a keen interest in sports and he is the brand ambassador of the Kerala Volleyball League.

– The actor is known for philanthropic work including being the goodwill ambassador of the Street India Movement. The campaign’s goals is to free India from the social issues of child labour and child begging.