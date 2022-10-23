Happy Birthday Malaika Arora: A look at the fitness queen’s workout regime

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Malaika Arora, who made her debut in 1997 as a model and a VJ, has proved that age is just a number when it comes to being fit. Malaika is celebrating her 49th birthday on October 23.

Malaika Arora is popular for her fitness. She swears by a strict diet and workout regime. The actress, who made her debut in 1997 as a model and a VJ, has proved that age is just a number when it comes to being fit. Malaika is celebrating her 49th birthday on October 23.

Here’s a look at her fitness regime

Her Diet

Exercise plays only a small part in anyone’s fitness journey and diet makes up the bulk of their success. As per an India TV report, Malaika starts her day with detox water prepared with lemon and honey. After that, her first meal of the day comes usually during lunch which is made from coconut oil or ghee. She loves to eat home-cooked food like dal, chapatti, vegetables and rice since she is a vegetarian.

The actress has dinner before 7 pm without fail and prefers to eat light meals. Usual items include soup or khichdi besides the regular dal chapatti and vegetables.

Malaika strictly avoids fried foods, snacking at odd times and keeps away from high-calorie meals.

Her Workout Regime

Malaika is a famous yoga enthusiast, and she keeps on posting videos and photos of her performing yoga on social media. She shares a few tips for her fans too on exercise and yoga. She also follows a vigorous workout schedule including cardio, weight training and more.

The other thing which Malaika Arora does regularly is pilates. Pilates is a full-body workout which impacts overall health and fitness. Pilates offers both physical and mental benefits, such as improved posture, weight loss, enhanced muscle strength, improved flexibility and improved breathing and it is also beneficial for heart health.

Malaika has shared a few posts of her doing pilates. In one of her posts on Bodhi Pilates, she mentions, “The Bodhi Pilates system brings the precision and movement principles of Pilates to suspension training with the Bodhi Suspension System.”

Malaika seems to enjoy different versions of her workout, to keep it engaging and interesting as seen in her social media posts.