Happy Birthday Mahesh Manjrekar: Things you might not know about the multi-talented actor

Mini His directorial ventures like 'Kaksparsh', 'Lalbaug Parel', 'Matichya Chuli', 'Fakt Ladh Mhana' are some of the biggest hits in the Marathi film industry. Mahesh was also part of the Oscar winning film, 'Slumdog Millionaire'.

Mahesh Manjrekar is a critically acclaimed actor, writer, director and producer in Hindi as well as the Marathi film industry. He started his acting career with Marathi theatre gigs and later headed to Bollywood.

He is known for his work as a director in films like ‘Vastav’, ‘Astitva’, ‘Viruddh’ and ‘Family Comes First’.

1. He allegedly spoke to the underworld

In 2002, Mahesh found himself at the centre of controversy when he told the police that he had spoken to the underworld from a hotel in Nashik, Mumbai. According to reports, he said he was in the company of actor Sanjay Dutt, filmmakers Sanjay Gupta and Harish Sughand during the call. However, later in court he denied speaking to anyone.

2. He is a towering figure in the Marathi Film industry

Mahesh instrumental in the growth of Marathi film industry and he commands great respect for his contribution. His films like 'Kaksparsh' and 'Fakta Ladh Mhana' helped raise the standards of Marathi films.

3. He also contributed to Marathi television and theatre

Mahesh also contributed to Marathi television and theatre and his TV serial ‘Tuza Maza Jamena’ was the first Marathi serial to feature a song sequence.

4. He tried his hand in politics but lost

Mahesh Manjrekar made his political debut in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. He contested as a part of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena but failed to win.

5. He had an affair with Namrata Shirodkar