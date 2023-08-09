Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: A look at Telugu superstar’s net worth, businesses and career

Mahesh Babu worked in nine movies as a child artist before playing the lead roles in Telugu films. As the Tollywood superstar turns 48 today, here is a look at his net worth, businesses and career.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is turning 48 on Wednesday, August 9. Mahesh Babu has established himself as one of the finest actors in the Telugu film industry for more than 2 decades. He has been a part of several super hit movies. Besides acting in the movies, Mahesh Babu is also known for his philanthropic work like adopting two villages in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, helping for heart surgeries of children, and many more.

Mahesh Babu was born in Chennai to a Telugu film actor Krishna and Indira Devi in 1975. He has completed his schooling from St. Bede’s School, Chennai. He holds an honours degree in Commerce from Loyola College. However, while studying he started to act in movies as a child artist and worked in nine films before making his debut as a lead actor with Preity Zinta in Rajakumarudu in 1999. After stepping into the entertainment industry, Mahesh made his name into the list of highest paid actors in South India after Rajnikanth.

Mahesh is married to film actor Namrata Sirodkar in 2005 and has two kids, son Gautham and daughter Sitara. Namrata and Mahesh got married after dating for four years.

Mahesh Babu Net Worth

Mahesh Babu is one of the highest paid actors in the south film industry and has an estimated net worth of $33 million, nearly Rs 256 crore. The actor’s majority of the earnings come from movies and brand endorsement.

He owns a lavish bungalow in a prime locality of Hyderabad. The property is estimated to be worth around Rs 28 crore, and he recently purchased a house in Bengaluru. Apart from this, the actor holds a good collection of luxury cars which includes top vehicles like Range Rover, Mercedes Benz and Audi.

Mahesh Babu business ventures

The Telugu superstar partnered with Asian Cinemas for a high end multiplex theatre named AMD Cinemas in Hyderabad. It was established in 2021 and has been a massive success by becoming one of the luxurious theatres in the region.

Additionally, he also owns and operates a restaurant named AN Restaurant, wherein AN stands for Asian Namrata. This year the actor has also collaborated with Myntra to venture into the textile industry with his own clothing line “The Humble Co.”.