Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: Check the net worth and business ventures of the Adipurush actress with a BTech degree

Kriti Sanon launched her first brand in 2016. On her 33rd birthday, here’s a look at her investments in different business ventures.

Kriti Sanon is celebrating her 33rd birthday on Thursday, July 27. She has garnered a massive fan following over the years since Sanon made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti in 2014. Before entering the Hindi film industry she worked in a Telugu film 1: Nenokkadine.

In her career spanning nearly a decade, she has worked in many successful films like Bareilly ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Houseful 4 and Mimi, among others. She was last seen in Prabhas starrer Adipurush.

Kriti Sanon was born in a Punjabi Hindu family on July 27, 1990. She hails from Delhi. The Adipurush actress has a BTech degree in electronics and telecommunications engineering from Jaypee Institute of IT, Noida.

Before making her debut on the big screen she was pursuing modelling and featured in many TV commercials.

Meanwhile, a day before her birthday, Sanon shared an intriguing video on Instagram while hinting about something special coming on her special day. The video showed Sanon gazing at the camera with a soft smile, and as the short clip nears to finish, a letter ‘H’ appears with the tag of ‘Coming Soon.’

As the actor had previously posted pictures portraying her love for natural beauty, fans and followers have gotten busy second-guessing the launch of her natural beauty products range.

Here’s a look at the birthday girl’s net worth and other business ventures.

Kriti Sanon has an estimated net worth of around $9 million — nearly Rs 74 crore. Apart from the earnings from films, she is also involved in a number of brand endorsements and advertising campaigns. Some of the brands she has been a part of include Fossil, Joy, Cadbury, Bata, Titan and Coca-Cola among many apparel and beauty products. She is also a brand ambassador of Appy Fizz.

Sanon owns a house in the wealthy neighbourhood of Juhu in Mumbai. The house has three bedrooms and other luxurious amenities. The actress owns a luxury SUV Audi Q7, a Mercedes-Benz E-class and also a BMW 3-Series.

She has invested in and owns a couple of brands across different product and service segments. Her brands include an apparel line Ms Taken, a fitness app The Tribe and also a production company namely, Blue Butterfly Films.

Ms Taken was launched in 2016 and offers a clothing collection for youth and includes both casual and semi-formal garments. The Tribe, a co-founded startup launched in 2023, offers virtual and in-studio training workshops and even nutrition plans for the users.

On the other hand, recently launched Blue Butterfly Films is also co-owned by her sister Nupur Sanon.