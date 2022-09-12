Happy birthday Kim Namjoon: Here is how K-pop icon’s fans celebrate the Special Day

By CNBCTV18.COM

K-Pop artist Kim Namjoon, known by the stage name RM, turned a year older on September 12. He is celebrating his 28th birthday (international age). However, his age is 29 according to the Korean calendar. RM is the leader of the boy band and K-Pop sensation, BTS, which he joined in 2010. The group comprises other members like Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Birthday celebrations of the K-Pop icon started at midnight when he was joined by close friends. The iconic pop star seemed to have a subtle celebration at midnight with cakes and candles. One of the photos shared on Instagram shows RM wearing a birthday hat and kneeling on the floor with his head bowed down in a gallery lit with candles and light.

Meanwhile, fans are celebrating the BTS leader’s birthday in a special way. They shared photos of the icon, showcasing the various sides of his personality.

To show their love for the star, members of ARMY and Namjoon’s fandom plan to host an event called the ‘Octave’ for his birthday. As part of the event, fans will write about how the BTS leader has inspired them in numerous situations.

Hello ARMY!! Welcome to OCTAVE!! For the first event, use the template given to write how Namjoon inspired you to become a better person! Tweet them using the # given in the poster at 12 AM KST !! For now, pls drop the # . 💜💜#thankyounamjoon #OCTAVE pic.twitter.com/1nD51ajpHZ — Namu day🍃 (@namjoonieepage) September 3, 2022 The BTS ARMY is also creating a 15-second video dedicated to the rapper in collaboration with the Shin-Youngsan station. The video is expected to be made available for viewing by September 14.

Another fan group has scheduled a streaming party for RM’s birthday on Twitter. The group tweeted: “RM’s Birthday Streaming Goals Update”.

One fan is hosting a ‘Book R Live’ session where he has asked others to share book quotes as Namjoon does from his favourite books.

“Hello, lovely readers! We decided to launch a news #BookRLive event for Namjoon’s birthday! Joon loves to share with us book quotes he encounters that make him this. On his birthday, we do the same!” the fan tweeted.

Hello lovely readers! We decided to launch a new #BookRkive event for Namjoon's birthday! Joon loves to share with us book quotes he encounters that make him think. On his birthday, we do the same! Use #.QuotesForRM on his bday 📖💜#RM #namjoon #방탄소년단알엠 #김남준 pic.twitter.com/vXCrAXd3N1— Namjoon's Library⁷| #QuotesForRM (@JooniesLibrary) September 7, 2022

On Instagram, fans are sharing their love and support for the star with the hashtag, ‘Thank you Namjoon’.