Kiara Advani has been part of the Hindi film industry for the last eight years. She has delivered many performances that not only impressed the audience but also got her appreciation from the critics. As her popularity is growing day by day, filmmakers are casting her for the biggest of projects. In a very short span of time, she has earned the title of an A-list actor.

Born on July 31, 1992, Advani has been part of several successful movies, including M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Jugjugg Jeeyo.

Here are a few lesser-known facts about her

Kiara is Alia:

Yes, Kiara Advani’s real name is Alia. She changed her name on Salman Khan's advice because of Alia Bhatt’s presence in the film industry. She says the “name Kiara Advani has got a nice ring to it”.

Kiara’s Priyanka Chopra connection: Once she knew she had to change her name to stand out in the movie business, she chose to go with Priyanka Chopra's character name in the movie Anjaana Anjaani.

No plan B: Kiara says she always wanted to be an actor and never had a plan B. However, she pursued a degree in Mass Communication as her parents insisted on her having a backup plan.

Kiara’s first job wasn’t an acting gig: Though becoming an actress was her only aim, she worked as a headmistress in a Mumbai-based playschool before landing a role in the 2014 movie Fugly.

Industry connection: While Kiara had to audition like any other outsider to get roles in the movies, she has an industry connection. She is Ashok Kumar’s great-granddaughter and Saeed Jaffrey’s grand-niece.

Bollywood buff: Kiara went to Cathedral & John Connon School in South Mumbai, where students, according to her, “frowned upon commercial Hindi movies”. In an interview, she revealed that when her friends asked what she was watching, she would say “F.R.I.E.N.D.S”. In reality, though, she would watch Govinda-Raveena Tandon movies.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Sonu Nigam: Top hit tracks of the singer