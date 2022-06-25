Happy Birthday Karisma Kapoor: Her most successful movies and what the actor is doing these days

Karisma Kapoor delivered several hits in the 90s and proved to be a strong contender to Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit Nene. She worked with actors like Govinda, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan and with films like ‘Raja Hindustani’ and ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, she showed the world she can essay complex characters with ease.

On her 48th birthday today, here’s a look at her most successful movies.

1. Raja Hindustani

A remake of the Shashi Kapoor-Nanda starrer ‘Jab Jab Phool Khile’ (1965), Karisma played the role of Aarti who is a superrich heiress who falls for a guide and driver, Raja played by Aamir Khan. The story takes the audience on a rollercoaster of emotions and it’s one of the finest performances of Karisma. The song ‘Pardesi Pardesi’ is still one of the most popular numbers.

2. Hum Saath Saath Hain

The multi-starrer modern-day interpretation of the Ramayana featured actors like Salman Khan, Mohnish Behl, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Karisma Kapoor among others. The film shares the story of a joint family that goes through happy and tough times where the family members try their hardest to stay united. Karisma brings a burst of energy in the film which is otherwise laidback and populated by ever-smiling faces.

3. Anari

In this remake of 1991 Tamil hit ‘Chinna Thambi’, Karisma plays the role of a baby sister born in the family of feudal landlords, whose elder brothers love her to death. She falls in love with the man appointed as a bodyguard for her (Venkatesh) and their love story transforms their lives. Karisma’s natural charm made her perfect for the role and the movie turned out to be one of the earliest hits of her career

4. Biwi No 1

A David Dhawan multi-starrer, ‘Biwi No. 1’ shares a story of marriage and infidelity. Karisma plays the role of the wife of Prem played by Salman Khan who falls for another girl who is a model. The film shows Prem’s struggles as he shuttles between the two women.

5. Dil To Pagal Hai

A Yash Chopra film, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ is beautifully choreographed by Shiamak Davar. Karisma plays the role of Nisha who is part of the dance group led by Rahul played by Shah Rukh Khan. Nisha gets injured and is replaced by Pooja played by Madhuri Dixit. Nisha, who is secretly in love with Rahul, gets jealous seeing Pooja get close to Rahul. The film shows a few dance duels between Karisma and Madhuri.

What is Karisma Kapoor doing now?