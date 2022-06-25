Happy Birthday Karisma Kapoor: Her most successful movies and what the actor is doing these days

Karisma Kapoor delivered several hits in the 90s and proved to be a strong contender to Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit Nene. She worked with actors like Govinda, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan and with films like ‘Raja Hindustani’ and ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, she showed the world she can essay complex characters with ease.
On her 48th birthday today, here’s a look at her most successful movies.
A remake of the Shashi Kapoor-Nanda starrer ‘Jab Jab Phool Khile’ (1965), Karisma played the role of Aarti who is a superrich heiress who falls for a guide and driver, Raja played by Aamir Khan. The story takes the audience on a rollercoaster of emotions and it’s one of the finest performances of Karisma. The song ‘Pardesi Pardesi’ is still one of the most popular numbers.
2. Hum Saath Saath Hain
In this remake of 1991 Tamil hit ‘Chinna Thambi’, Karisma plays the role of a baby sister born in the family of feudal landlords, whose elder brothers love her to death. She falls in love with the man appointed as a bodyguard for her (Venkatesh) and their love story transforms their lives. Karisma’s natural charm made her perfect for the role and the movie turned out to be one of the earliest hits of her career
A David Dhawan multi-starrer, ‘Biwi No. 1’ shares a story of marriage and infidelity. Karisma plays the role of the wife of Prem played by Salman Khan who falls for another girl who is a model. The film shows Prem’s struggles as he shuttles between the two women.
A Yash Chopra film, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ is beautifully choreographed by Shiamak Davar. Karisma plays the role of Nisha who is part of the dance group led by Rahul played by Shah Rukh Khan. Nisha gets injured and is replaced by Pooja played by Madhuri Dixit. Nisha, who is secretly in love with Rahul, gets jealous seeing Pooja get close to Rahul. The film shows a few dance duels between Karisma and Madhuri.
What is Karisma Kapoor doing now?
Karisma Kapoor took a break saying her family and kids were her first priority. She later made a comeback with the movie ‘Dangerous Ishq’, in 2012. However, the film did not do well and she disappeared from the big screen again. She made another comeback in 2020 with ZEE5 show ‘Mentalhood’. Since then she has appeared in many reality shows. She will be next seen in director Abhinay Deo’s ‘Brown’. Apart from films and shows, Karisma has also been a brand ambassador of Kelloggs, Crescent Lawn, Admix Retail, Danon and Garnier.