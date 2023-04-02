Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma: A look at his journey from Great Indian Laughter Challenge to Zwigato 

Kapil Sharma, known for his comic timing, in his latest film Zwigato has played a rather serious role

Famous comedian Kapil Sharma turned a year older today. He was born on April 2, 1981, in Amritsar in Punjab. Starting his career as a contestant in ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ to becoming one of the most popular stars in the Hindi television industry, Kapil has come a long way.

Kapil Sharma, known for his comic timing, in his latest film Zwigato has played a rather serious role. In this Nandita Das directorial, he has played the role of a delivery boy, who is struggling hard to meet his financial needs with meager earning from food delivery.

After being rejected in the audition round for the reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in Amritsar, Kapil got selected in the Delhi audition round, and finally emerged as the winner in the 2007 season.

Kapil was awarded a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh after he won the comedy reality show. As per reports, he spent all his money on his sister’s marriage.

Kapil’s father Jeetendra Kumar Punj was in the Punjab Police. He was diagnosed with cancer in 1997 and later died in 2004.

Kapil went to Mumbai with a passion to become a singer, but he ended up becoming ‘The King of comedy’. However, his love for singing is still reflected on his show when he never misses any opportunity to croon a few lines.

After winning in 2007, Kapil also contested in the Comedy Circus show on Sony TV and emerged as a winner. He launched his own show ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil’ in 2013 on Colours TV. This show was produced by his own production house, K9 productions.

Kapil has also hosted several shows such as Chhote Miyan, Ustaadon Ka Ustaad and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 6.

After making a great impact on the small screen, Kapil made his Bollywood debut with Abbas Mustan's directorial romantic-comedy movie, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

In his show on Netflix, “I’m not done yet”, Kapil revealed that he battled anxiety and depression for a long period of time which resulted in the closing of his show on Colours but he came back and started his new show “The Kapil Sharma Show” on Sony TV.