Happy Birthday Kajol: A look at net worth and career of the seasoned actress

Apart from her spectacular journey in Bollywood, Kajol recently made a comeback with many successful web series on OTT platforms.

Kajol is celebrating her 49th birthday on Saturday, August 5. The talented actress is known for being one of the charming and jolly actresses in the Hindi film industry.

She has worked with almost all big stars, directors and producers in her career span of over three decades. Besides her acting, Kajol is well known for her spontaneous and sassy comebacks. While talking to the media or being a part of a talk show, she never took a backseat in responding with her witty replies.

Kajol was born on August 5, 1974, to actress Tanuja Samarth and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee in Mumbai, Maharashtra. She completed her schooling from St Joseph’s Convent School, Panchgani. In 1999, Kajol got married to Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn.

She made her debut at a very young age of 17 with Bekhudi in 1992 in which her performance was appreciated. Right after the year, she got featured in Abbas Mastan’s Baazigar alongside Shah Rukh Khan . This was her first commercially successful movie. After the first stepping stone towards success, she never looked back. Kajol’s best known movies are Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Karan Arjun and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, among others.

In 2011, Kajol was honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian honour. She has also won six Filmfare Awards, including 5 times for best actress, and one for best performance in a Negative Role.

Net Worth of Kajol

The total net worth of Kajol Devgan is estimated to be $30 million, nearly Rs 240 crore. Kajol’s major earnings come from Brand endorsement, movies and now from the webseries as well. Kajol owns many properties, however, the one where she lives with her family in Mumbai is a very well-known mansion for its architecture. She also owns a luxurious Audi Q7 that her husband Ajay gifted her.

She is also involved in Relief Project India that works for rescuing abandoned girls and prevention of female infanticide.

Recently, a webseries featuring Kajol and Jisshu Sengupta premiered on Disney+Hotstar. The series, titled ‘The Trial’, is an adaptation of the American series called ‘The Good Wife’. The series garnered positive response from the viewers and Kajol received accolades as the protagonist.