The Telugu star celebrates his 40th birthday today, on May 20. In his acting career of nearly two decades, he has worked in about 30 films and garnered a huge fan base, including in Japan.

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as Jr NTR, is one of the most celebrated actors of the South film industry. The actor celebrates his 40th birthday today, on May 20. Jr NTR is known for his work in Telugu films and he has given many blockbuster hits over the years, including the Oscar winning RRR.

In his career of nearly two decades he has worked in over 30 movies and has successfully created a huge fan base.

Jr NTR’s films like Aadi, Sinhadri, Yamadonga and Brindavanam, among others, have proved the actor’s versatility and acting mettle.

On his 40th birthday here’s a look at the career and achievements of the RRR star:

Jr NTR made his film debut at the age of eight as a child artist in the Telugu historical drama, Brahmarshi Vishwamitra. He bagged the first lead role in the mythological movie Ramayanam (1996) directed by Gunasekhar. The film won the National Film Award for Best Children's Film.

In 2002, he played the lead in the action drama movie, Aadi which was a huge success. For his performance he got a Nandi Special Jury Award from the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

In 2007, Jr NTR collaborated with critically-acclaimed director S.S. Rajamouli for the socio fantasy drama movie, Yamadonga. He underwent a complete body transformation for the character and won his first Filmfare Award as Best Actor Telugu for his performance.

He won another Filmfare Award for Best Actor for Nannaku Prematho. He also hosted the first season of Big Boss Telugu in 2017.

The actor has a huge fan following in Japan as well due to his film Baadshah, which was nominated for a film festival in Japan.

Another Jr NTR-S.S. Rajamouli collaboration RRR (2022) turned out to be one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema. It grossed over Rs 1,132 crore worldwide and won several prestigious awards.

The film won the Academy Award for Best Original Song, a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song and four awards at the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) awards, including Best Stunts, Best Action Film, Best International Film and Best Song. NTR JR was also awarded the Spotlight Award at HCA 2023.