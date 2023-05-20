2 Min(s) Read
Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as Jr NTR, is one of the most celebrated actors of the South film industry. The actor celebrates his 40th birthday today, on May 20. Jr NTR is known for his work in Telugu films and he has given many blockbuster hits over the years, including the Oscar winning RRR.
Jr NTR’s films like Aadi, Sinhadri, Yamadonga and Brindavanam, among others, have proved the actor’s versatility and acting mettle.