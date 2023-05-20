English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment NewsHappy Birthday Jr NTR — check the RRR star's many achievements

Happy Birthday Jr NTR — check the RRR star's many achievements

Happy Birthday Jr NTR — check the RRR star's many achievements
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 20, 2023 9:08:18 AM IST (Published)

The Telugu star celebrates his 40th birthday today, on May 20. In his acting career of nearly two decades, he has worked in about 30 films and garnered a huge fan base, including in Japan.

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as Jr NTR, is one of the most celebrated actors of the South film industry. The actor celebrates his 40th birthday today, on May 20. Jr NTR is known for his work in Telugu films and he has given many blockbuster hits over the years, including the Oscar winning RRR.

In his career of nearly two decades he has worked in over 30 movies and has successfully created a huge fan base.


Jr NTR’s films like Aadi, Sinhadri, Yamadonga and Brindavanam, among others, have proved the actor’s versatility and acting mettle.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X