Happy Birthday Jimin: Is Jimin the most popular BTS member ever?

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini K-Pop band BTS member Jimin was named as the most popular K-Pop idol of 2021, and he is the longest running top K-Pop idol in the Brand Reputation Ranking list.

The Korean boy band, BTS has rocked fans all over the world with their music that connects with the youth. The seven members of the band have charismatic personality of their own that makes the BTS Army of fans swoon with love and admiration. However, BTS’ Jimin, one of the lead vocalists and dancers, holds a special place in the hearts of his fans. Jimin celebrates his 27th birthday today, October 13. He is considered one of BTS’ most famous members worldwide, and he is immensely popular among women and men alike.

On Jimin’s birthday, here’s a look at some facts that suggest Jimin might be the most popular BTS member ever.

Voted most-lovable K-pop idol in the Netizens report

The Netizens Report of the United States crowned Jimin as the Most Lovable K-Pop Idol in 2021. It is an annual magazine that collects massive amounts of data like online polls and surveys via its official platform throughout the year. In their 2021 year-end issue, BTS’ Jimin, who was voted as the most-loved K-pop idol was seen on the cover of the magazine alongside pictures of various influencers and actors.

Longest-running Top K-Pop Idol in the Brand Reputation Ranking list

Jimin set a record of holding the top spot in the Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings, for the longest duration of 35 consecutive months. Jimin reclaimed his throne on top of the K-pop idol Brand Reputation Rankings list earlier this year with a whopping 56,82,902 points that prove his star power.

The data is calculated by the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation by taking into consideration various factors such as consumer participation, media activity, communication, and community activity.

Highest engagement rate on Instagram amongst other BTS members

After the BTS members launched their individual accounts on Instagram in December 2021, the fans of the BTS Army went crazy. Jimin was among the first few members to post on Instagram but he was also the least active in the initial days. Despite that, Jimin was found to be the BTS member with the highest engagement rate on Instagram in January 2022, according to Social tracker, a site for tracking social media statistics.

The participation rate shared by the tracking site denotes the number of followers who actively interact with content from the account. The results once again proved Jimin's popularity as he had posted 6 times at the time when the analysis was done.

