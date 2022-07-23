Happy Birthday Himesh Reshammiya: From Tera Suroor to Jhalak Dikhlaja 10 iconic songs of the composer-singer

Popular music composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya is celebrating his 49th birthday today. Reshammiya dons many hats. He has been a playback singer, music director, songwriter, producer and actor. He started his career by producing television series such as Andaz, Ahha, Aman, Aashiqui, Amar Prem and Jaan, which aired on Zee TV. Soon, he entered the world of Bollywood music with the help of actor Salman Khan and there has been no turning back since then.

For several of those born in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Himesh Reshammiya was the first musician and singer who drew them towards music. His album “Tera Suroor” and the songs that he composed for Emraan Hashmi movies made him a music icon. Though he was criticized for his signature nasal singing style, it also struck a chord with music lovers. In a way, he started a new sub-genre of songs with hook tunes and catchy lyrics.

In his career spanning over two decades, Himesh has sung and composed hundreds of hit songs. On his birth anniversary, here is a list of his most popular tracks:

Kyun kisi Ko (1998): Superstar Salman Khan played a big role in Himesh’s initial success. He gave him break in movies like Hello Brother, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge. The song Kyun kisi Ko from Tere Naam became one of the biggest hits of the year and helped Himesh become a sought-after musician in Bollywood.

Gela gela (2004): Composed by Himesh and sung by Adnan Sami, this song from Akshay Kumar-starrer Aitraaz immediately transports one into the early 2000s. For a quirky song, this track has a long shelf life.

Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005): The title track of the movie, sung and composed by Himesh, played a big role in elevating Emraan Hashmi’s career. While all the millennials loved listening to this bold song, Hashmi became synonymous with romantic lover boy characters.

Aap Ki Kashish (2005): This was the second-most hit track of the Aashiq Banaya Aapne album. It went on to become the love anthem of the year. It remains one of the most loved tracks for Himesh fans.

Tera Suroor (2006): This was probably the last music album (outside of a Bollywood movie) which led to a beeline of customers outside CD and cassette stores. Tera Suroor became a rage among the youth and the song was played by auto drivers and DJs with equal enthusiasm.

Naam Hai Tera (2006): Most of us have returned to the song only to realise that actress Deepika Padukone got her first big break in this music video. The sheer simplicity of its lyrics and soulful music makes the song a timeless gem.

Jhalak Dikhlaja (2006): The song from the album Aksar created ripples in the music world. The song also drew criticism for the nasal crooning style but Himesh created a massive fan following with his new way of singing.

Aashiqui Mein Teri (2006): This goofy dance track was received with open arms by Himesh fans. Over time, this song has become the guilty pleasure of the 90’s kids.

Viraaniya (2007): Unlike traditional Himesh songs, this song has a different tempo, a different beat, and a different feel, but his experiment worked well. This song continues to soothe those with broken hearts.

Jumme ki raat (2014): After a gap of 10 years, Salman Khan and Himesh Reshammiya collaborated for Kick, which became a blockbuster. While Jumme Ki Raat became the hit party track, other songs from the album like Hangover and Tu Hi Tu turned out to be big hits.