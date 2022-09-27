Happy Birthday Gwyneth Paltrow: Lesser known facts about Hollywood diva

By CNBCTV18.com

From Pepper Poots in Iron Man to Viola de Lesseps in Shakespeare In Love, Gwyneth Paltrow has portrayed several unconventional roles in many films. Not only has she received global fame for her acting prowess, but Paltrow is also a singer, author, entrepreneur and doting mother. Although Paltrow belonged to a filmy family, she strived hard to achieve the stardom she is enjoying today. The Iron Man actress turns a year older today, September 27. She is enjoying her 50th birthday today. On this special occasion, here we have curated some interesting facts about her personal and professional lives that will leave you intrigued.

Gwyneth Paltrow's lesser-known facts

Gwyneth Paltrow is the daughter of television producer Bruce Paltrow and actress Blythe Danner. She has been a part of many movie franchises including Marvel’s Iron Man and Avengers. During a television interview, Paltrow admitted that she hasn’t watched her Marvel films.

Gwyneth Paltrow has a keen love for cooking and food. She has shared the same in four cookbooks namely ‘My Father’s Daughter, It’s All Good, It’s All Easy, and The Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal.’

The Hollywood actress roots in natural products that don’t harm the environment.

Apart from acting, Gwyneth Paltrow is known for her philanthropic work. She is associated with the Bruce Paltrow Oral Cancer Fund, an organisation that raises awareness about oral cancer and helps to collect funds for the needy. The fund was created to pay homage to the memory of her late father.

She won a wellness and lifestyle company, Good, that also streams podcasts, where Paltrow chats with leading thinkers, culture changers, CEOs and spiritual healers among others.

She was married to Coldplay’s lead vocalist Chris Martin for 10 years before the duo decided to part ways. The ex-couple has two kids, daughter Apple and son Moses. Two years after her divorce from Chris Martin, Paltrow married Brad Falchuk.

The Hollywood actress often voices her opinions about clean beauty and label transparency, which are also the two pillars of her company Goop.

Founded back in 2008, Goop was initially a weekly newsletter intended for the actress' friends and family. Today, it has become a global brand that creates its own lines of clothing, skincare, fragrance, vitamins, body products, and supplements.

Throughout her career span, Paltrow has won several accolades including an Oscar for Best Actress for her stint in the movie Shakespeare In Love.