    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeentertainment News

    Happy Birthday Gwyneth Paltrow: Lesser known facts about Hollywood diva

    Happy Birthday Gwyneth Paltrow: Lesser known facts about Hollywood diva

    Happy Birthday Gwyneth Paltrow: Lesser known facts about Hollywood diva
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Gwyneth Paltrow has been a part of many movie franchises including Marvel’s Iron Man and Avengers 

    From Pepper Poots in Iron Man to Viola de Lesseps in Shakespeare In Love, Gwyneth Paltrow has portrayed several unconventional roles in many films. Not only has she received global fame for her acting prowess, but Paltrow is also a singer, author, entrepreneur and doting mother. Although Paltrow belonged to a filmy family, she strived hard to achieve the stardom she is enjoying today. The Iron Man actress turns a year older today, September 27. She is enjoying her 50th birthday today. On this special occasion, here we have curated some interesting facts about her personal and professional lives that will leave you intrigued.
    Gwyneth Paltrow's lesser-known facts
    Gwyneth Paltrow is the daughter of television producer Bruce Paltrow and actress Blythe Danner. She has been a part of many movie franchises including Marvel’s Iron Man and Avengers. During a television interview, Paltrow admitted that she hasn’t watched her Marvel films.
    Gwyneth Paltrow has a keen love for cooking and food. She has shared the same in four cookbooks namely ‘My Father’s Daughter, It’s All Good, It’s All Easy, and The Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal.’
    ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Zendaya: Top performance of the Hollywood diva
    The Hollywood actress roots in natural products that don’t harm the environment.
    Apart from acting, Gwyneth Paltrow is known for her philanthropic work. She is associated with the Bruce Paltrow Oral Cancer Fund, an organisation that raises awareness about oral cancer and helps to collect funds for the needy. The fund was created to pay homage to the memory of her late father.
    She won a wellness and lifestyle company, Good, that also streams podcasts, where Paltrow chats with leading thinkers, culture changers, CEOs and spiritual healers among others.
    She was married to Coldplay’s lead vocalist Chris Martin for 10 years before the duo decided to part ways. The ex-couple has two kids, daughter Apple and son Moses. Two years after her divorce from Chris Martin, Paltrow married Brad Falchuk.
    The Hollywood actress often voices her opinions about clean beauty and label transparency, which are also the two pillars of her company Goop.
    Founded back in 2008, Goop was initially a weekly newsletter intended for the actress' friends and family. Today, it has become a global brand that creates its own lines of clothing, skincare, fragrance, vitamins, body products, and supplements.
    Throughout her career span, Paltrow has won several accolades including an Oscar for Best Actress for her stint in the movie Shakespeare In Love.
    ALSO READ:  Happy Birthday Daniel Radcliffe: Lesser known facts about the English heartthrob
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Gwyneth PaltrowHollywoodhollywood actressHollywood moviesiron man

    Next Article

    Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ trailer released; audience hopeful for a blockbuster

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng