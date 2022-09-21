Happy Birthday Gulshan Grover: Top villainous movies of Bollywood's ‘Bad Man’

    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Bollywood’s famous Bad Man has featured in some of the most iconic villainous roles 

    One of the most popular villains of Bollywood, Gulshan Grover celebrates his 67th birthday today, September 21. Between Bollywood and international cinema, Gulshan Grover has over 400 credited roles to his name. He ensured villains became pivotal to the story and is proud to be the ‘Bad Man’ of Bollywood.
    Here is a look at his top films
    1 Ram Lakhan (1989)
    One of the most iconic villainous roles, Kesariya Vilayati or Badman was played by Gulshan Grover in ‘Ram Lakhan’ starring Anil Kapoor. His character was a plot-turning person in the life of Lakhan played by Anil Kapoor and it is where Grover received the title of Bollywood’s famous Badman.
    2 Gangster (2006)
    In this film, Grover played the role of the gang lord Khan. As a modern villain, Grover adapted himself to the character and the smaller screen time. He left an impact on the audiences with his powerful dialogue delivery and as strong performance.
    3. Hera Pheri (2000)
    In one of the most unforgettable films, Gulshan Grover created the iconic dialogue of, “Kabeera speaking”? In a brief role, Grover managed to leave a huge impact on the Hera Pheri franchise.
    4. Shola Aur Shabnam (1992)
    Grover played the role of Kali Baba, the gangster. In this commercial blockbuster, he gave a breakout performance alongside stars like Govinda and Divya Bharti. The film offered romance, thrill, comedy and action in equal measure.
    5 Mister (1993)
    Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, in this drama Grover played the role of Chhapan Tikli aka Jimmy. Alongside Grover, Paresh Rawal also starred in a negative role. Grover’s threatening demeanour was characterised by the 66 dots on his character’s face and the role is one of the top features in Grover’s favourites list.
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
