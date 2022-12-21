Happy Birthday Govinda: Top 10 films of the King of Comedy

Govinda turns 59 on December 21.

Actor Govinda, one of the best actors and the King of comedy, celebrates his 59th birthday today, December 21. Govinda has acted in over 120 films since his debut in 1986.

On the veteran actor’s 59th birthday, here is a look at his top 10 comedy movies to watch.

1. Bade Miya Chote Miya

Featuring the superstar duo of Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda, this critically acclaimed blockbuster is sure to make you laugh out loud. In the film, Govinda and Amitabh play the role of a pair of friends, who come across another pair of friends with the same faces as them. The story grips the audience while making the laugh at the same time.

2. Raja Babu

This 1994 action-comedy film helmed by David Dhawan is one of the most popular comedies of Govinda. The film stars Shakti Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor along with Govinda as Raja. In the film, Raja is adopted by a rich village couple and he tries to become a better son for his family which sends him on a journey of a lifetime.

3. Bhagam Bhag

Bhagam Bhagam features top actors like Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal alongside Govinda. The ensemble cast delivers an epic story with the right amount of comedy, drama and thrill.

4. Coolie No. 1

One of the many ‘No.1's’ that Govinda did in his career, Coolie No. 1 is regarded as one of the best. In the film, Govinda plays the role of a coolie who falls for Karisma Kapoor and feels compelled to become rich to impress his love’s father.

5. Hero No.1

Inspired by Rajesh Khanna’s Bawarchi, this film features Govinda and Karisma Kapoor with an ensemble cast. Govinda plays the role of a wealthy boy who falls in love with a girl whose father does not share good relations with his family. Govinda then tries to win his approval by disguising himself as a servant.

6 Dulhe Raja

This film features the iconic pair of Govinda and Raveena Tandon. The comedy-drama delivers a perfect masala for the audience, and it also ranks among one of the most popular films of all time on TV.

7. Hadh Kardi Aapne

Hadh Kardi Aapne saw Govinda alongside Rani Mukherji in the leading roles for the first time in their careers. It’s a rollercoaster ride and definitely worth a re-watch.

8. Partner

Govinda made his comeback with Sohail Khan’s film Partner in 2007 after a brief hiatus from acting. He was widely appreciated for his portrayal of Bhaskar Devakar Chaudhary, a quirky character who hires a love guru (Salman Khan) to help him get the love of his life.

9. Deewana Mastana

Deewana Mastana is often referred to as one of the best comedy movies of Bollywood. Govinda plays the character of Bunnu, along with Anil Kapoor as Raja. Neha (Juhi Chawla), a psychiatrist, is pursued by both Raja, a small-time crook, and Bunnu, a patient. Things take a hilarious turn as the two start fighting and try to outsmart each other to win Neha's heart.

10. Kunwara

The film Kunwara features Govinda opposite Urmila Matondkar in a new pairing at a time when Govinda was only seen with Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon. The story revolves around Raju and Urmila who meet in New Zealand and fall in love. However, Raju ends up sabotaging his love life when he helps a pregnant woman with a jilted lover.