Happy Birthday Gauri Khan — A look at her journey as a successful film producer and interior designer

By CNBCTV18.com

Film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan turns 52 on October 8. Born in Delhi to Savita and Colonel Ramesh Chandra Chibber, she met Shah Rukh Khan in Delhi in 1984. The two got married on October 25, 1991.

On her birthday, here’s a look at her journey as a film producer and interior designer.

Although Gauri Khan studied fashion designing, she had an interest in interior design as well.

Her interest was expressed when she renovated their Bandra Bungalow, Mannat. In 2010, she professionally started her career as an interior designer with her friend Sussanne Khan. Together, they did a couple of projects, including one in Vadodara.

In 2014, Gauri launched her first concept store The Design Cell in Worli, Mumbai. The store showcases designed furniture by her and other famous Indian designers.

Two years later, Gauri was invited to the Maison et Objet show in Paris to showcase her designs. In 2017, Gauri set up her own design studio called "Gauri Khan Designs" in Juhu, Mumbai. For home accessories, Gauri collaborated with stalwarts like Roberto Cavalli and Ralph Lauren. She has renovated the home of several Bollywood A-listers, including Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Ranbir Kapoor.

For her achievements, Gauri was awarded the Excellence in Design Award at the Hello! Hall of Fame Awards.

Recently, she launched her chat show 'Dream Homes With Gauri Khan', which focuses on luxury décor. In the six episodes of the show, Gauri will give viewers a glimpse of how she transforms the boudoirs of celebrities.

Apart from being a celebrated interior decorator, Gauri also has a production house Red Chilies Entertainment with her husband Shah Rukh Khan. Some of the films produced under the banner include Main Hoon Na, Badla, Don 2, Dear Zindagi, Om Shanti Om, and Devdas.

In 2021, Gauri debuted as an author with a book about her journey as a designer titled 'My Life in Design'.