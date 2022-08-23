Happy birthday Gauahar Khan — lesser-known snippets about the Big Boss winner

Mini
While it is well known that model and actress Gauahar Khan won Big Boss, few may be aware that she got slapped by a member of the audience during a reality show. Find out why and a bit more about her hits and misses.
Model and actress Gauahar Khan, who shot to fame after winning Season 7 of the popular reality show Big Boss, was born on 23 August 1983, in Pune.
Gauahar is the youngest of five siblings. One of her sisters Nigaar Khan is also a famous television actor. Gauhar did her schooling at Mount Carmel Convent School in Pune and participated in the 2002 Femina Miss India contest at 18. She came fourth when actor Neha Dhupia won the title at the beauty pageant.
As Gauahar turns a year older, here’s a look at some of the lesser-known facts about the actor: