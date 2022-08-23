Happy birthday Gauahar Khan — lesser-known snippets about the Big Boss winner

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini While it is well known that model and actress Gauahar Khan won Big Boss, few may be aware that she got slapped by a member of the audience during a reality show. Find out why and a bit more about her hits and misses.

Model and actress Gauahar Khan, who shot to fame after winning Season 7 of the popular reality show Big Boss, was born on 23 August 1983, in Pune.

Gauahar is the youngest of five siblings. One of her sisters Nigaar Khan is also a famous television actor. Gauhar did her schooling at Mount Carmel Convent School in Pune and participated in the 2002 Femina Miss India contest at 18. She came fourth when actor Neha Dhupia won the title at the beauty pageant.

As Gauahar turns a year older, here’s a look at some of the lesser-known facts about the actor:

Before beginning her acting career, Gauahar took up modelling assignments for famous fashion designers such as Manish Malhotra, Ritu Kumar, Payal Jain and Neeta Lulla. She also featured in a number of television commercials.

In the early 2000s, she appeared in a number of music videos, including Hawa Mein Udti Jaye by Bombay Vikings. She was also the anchor for the TV shows like Page 3 on Zoom TV and India Top 10 as well as Hollywood4U on B4U channel.

She made her debut in Bollywood with the film Miss India: The Mystery in 2003, starring Neha Dhupia. The film bombed at the box office.

It was in a movie under the Yash Raj Film banner that Gauahar’s talent was discovered. She was noticed for her acting in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Rocket Singh in 2009. In the movie, she played the role of a receptionist named Koena Sheikh.

In 2012, Gauahar impressed the audiences with her role of Chand Bibi in Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Ishaqzaade.

During the shooting of a reality show, a member of the audience slapped Gauahar for wearing a short dress.