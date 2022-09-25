Happy Birthday 'Fresh Prince': Lesser known facts about Will Smith

By CNBCTV18.com

Will Smith, the American actor, rapper, and producer, turns 54 today. Commercially and critically famed, Will Smith is one of the best-known actors in the world. Starting his career as a fictionalised version of himself in the sitcom ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’, Smith is known for his roles in movies like ‘Bad Boys’, ‘Men in Black’, ‘Independence Day’, ‘Ali’ ‘I Am Legend’ and ‘Aladdin’.

On his birthday, here are some interesting facts about him

Will Smith was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and was named Willard Carroll Smith Jr., after his father. His family includes his mother Caroline Bright, and siblings Pamela, Harry and Ellen.

Smith was known as ‘The Prince’ in high school, and he later adopted as ‘The Fresh Prince’ as his rap moniker. It was through his early rap career that Smith found fame. He even has earned four Grammy’s for his music and has numerous US Billboard Hot 100 top 20 singles.

Will Smith’s first big acting break was in the wildly popular sitcom ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’. His first big movie was ‘Bad Boys’ followed by ‘Independence Day’.

Smith is one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars with his movies have earned $9.3 billion globally as of 2021.

Despite having several box office blockbusters, Smith missed out on being the leading actor in of the biggest movie trilogies – The Matrix. Will Smith was offered the role of Neo but passed on it.

Smith is one of the select group of entertainers that’s been nominated for all four major entertainment awards in the US – the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards.

Will Smith is the highest-paid actor in Hollywood. He earned $100 million (around Rs 809 crore) for his role in ‘Men in Black 3’.