Happy Birthday Divya Khosla Kumar: 5 films to watch on her birthday

Divya Khosla Kumar is an Indian actress, producer, and director. She is married to Bhushan Kumar, the chairman and managing director of T-Series. Divya made her Bollywood debut with 2004 film, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo, and has so far done only a handful of movies. Apart from the films, the actress has featured and directed numerous music videos, including Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, Designer, Humne Pee Rakhi Hai, Kabhi Yaadon Mein, Honey Honey among others. Last year, Kumar returned to acting. On Divya Khosla Kumar’s 35th birthday, let’s take a look at some of her top films:
Directed by Anil Sharma and Sanjay Sharma, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo marked Divya Khosla Kumar’s Bollywood debut. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Bobby Deol in lead roles. Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo invokes patriotism and reminds you of your responsibility towards the country. (Image: Twitter)
