Happy Birthday Divya Khosla Kumar: 5 films to watch on her birthday

Divya Khosla Kumar is an Indian actress, producer, and director. She is married to Bhushan Kumar, the chairman and managing director of T-Series. Divya made her Bollywood debut with 2004 film, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo, and has so far done only a handful of movies. Apart from the films, the actress has featured and directed numerous music videos, including Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, Designer, Humne Pee Rakhi Hai, Kabhi Yaadon Mein, Honey Honey among others. Last year, Kumar returned to acting. On Divya Khosla Kumar’s 35th birthday, let’s take a look at some of her top films:

Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo (2004) |

Directed by Anil Sharma and Sanjay Sharma, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo marked Divya Khosla Kumar’s Bollywood debut. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Bobby Deol in lead roles. Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo invokes patriotism and reminds you of your responsibility towards the country. (Image: Twitter)

Bulbul (2017) | Bulbul was a 25 minutes and 39 seconds of messy, crazy but pleasantly winning romcom. The short film rightly paid a subdued tribute to the classic Chaplinesque feel. Along with Divya Khosla Kumar, Bulbul starred Shiv Pandit and Elli AvrRam. (Image: Youtube)

Satyameva Jayate 2 (2021) | After winning fans over with one too many music videos and appearances, the actress turned to acting after a 4-year gap. Divya Khosla Kumar teamed with John Abraham for this project. From police to industrialists and politicians to common men, the 2021 release explores corruption in all spheres. (Image: Youtube)

Yaariyan (2014) | After the release of Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, Divya Khosla Kumar took a long break from acting. She ventured into directing music videos, and it was in 2014, she decided to take a plunge and debut as a director. Divya Khosla Kumar’s 2014 directorial Yaariyan featured Himansh Kohli and Rakul Preet Singh. Based on the life of a group of young college students, the film will surely give you a nostalgic hit. (Image: Twitter)

Sanam Re (2016) | Bollywood has given us too many love stories, but Divya Khosla Kumar’s Sanam Re was surely a standout. The 2016 romantic drama film had Pulkit Samrat, Yami Gautam, and Urvashi Rautela in lead roles. From a soulful music album, and childhood love, to a sensuous third girl, flashbacks and a lot more, Sanam Re had all elements of a romantic entertainer. (Image: Youtube)