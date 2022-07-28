Happy Birthday Dhanush: Lesser-known facts about the ‘The Gray Man’ actor

Actor-director Dhanush has become a name to reckon with, not just in the Indian film industry, but also in the world. He recently made his way into Hollywood with ‘The Gray Man’ starring alongside actors like Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas among others.

Dhanush rose to fame after his song ‘Kolaveri Di’ went viral on the internet. He then made his way into mainstream Bollywood through films like 'Raanjhanaa', 'Shamitabh' and his recent release ‘Atrangi Re’. Dhanush celebrates his 39th birthday today.

Here are some lesser-known facts about Dhanush that you probably didn't know

1. Dhanush reportedly wrote the song ‘Kolaveri Di’ in six minutes and the first recording of the song was ready within 35 minutes.

2. He never wanted to become an actor. Dhanush wanted to pursue Hotel Management to become a chef. However, his elder brother, who is a director-screenwriter, convinced him to try acting.

3. Dhanush was dumped by a girl he was head over heels in love with when he was 16. She dumped him after he flunked his Class 12 exams.

4. Dhanush is an ardent worshiper of Lord Shiva. In fact, his two sons are named Yatra and Linga.

5. Dhanush received the award of the ‘Hottest Vegetarian Celebrity’ by PETA.

6. Dhanush is not his real name. His real name is Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja and Dhanush is the stage name that he adopted when he entered the film industry.