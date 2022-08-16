Happy Birthday David Dhawan: A look at some lesser-known facts about the director

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The iconic Bollywood director, David Dhawan, celebrates his 71st birthday on August 16. But did you know that David is not his original name? Here is a look at some lesser-known facts about the director.

Famous Bollywood comedy director David Dhawan turns 71 on August 16. David Dhawan started a new trend of comedy that moved away from the serious films of the 90s and was widely enjoyed by the audience. His collaboration with actor Govinda has been one of the most iconic actor-director pairings in Bollywood.

On his 71st birthday, here is a look at some lesser-known facts about David Dhawan.

1. His original name was Rajinder Dhawan

David Dhawan’s parents named him Rajinder. However, his Catholic neighbours used to call him David and eventually his parents asked him to officially change it to David.

2. He was not interested in Bollywood at first

Dhawan had no intentions of joining the industry. When his brother, Anil Dhawan enrolled in FTII (Film and Television Institute of India), he too decided to give acting a chance.

3. He wanted to become an actor but later changed his mind

David Dhawan wanted to be an actor when he applied to FTII. However, eventually, he switched to the editing department to complete his FTII Course.

4. He has never won a Filmfare

In his career, David Dhawan has directed over 40 films but none of them was able to win him a Filmfare.

5. He has judged TV reality shows

Dhawan has judged TV reality shows like ‘Nach Baliye 3’ and ‘Hans Baliye’.

6. His movie Main Tera Hero was actually a tribute to Govinda

David Dhawan has made 17 movies with actor Govinda, and almost all of them have been superhits. In 2014 David Dhawan made the movie ‘Main Tera Hero’ with his son Varun Dhawan as a tribute to Govinda.