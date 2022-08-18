Happy Birthday Daler Mehndi: Top 7 songs of the iconic Punjabi singer

By CNBCTV18.com

Daler Singh, popularly known as Daler Mehndi, celebrates his 55th birthday on August 18. The Punjabi singer helped make Bhangra music and dance popular across the globe. Mehndi is also one of the first pop artistes to make independent Bollywood music. His song Bolo Ta Ra Ra from his debut album sold over 20 million copies worldwide. On his 55th birthday, here is a look at top 7 songs by the singer that have rocked the world.

Ho Jayegi Balle Balle

One of his most iconic songs, Ho Jayegi Balle Balle invites you to dance to the beats. The music is composed by Jawahar Wattal and Daler Mehndi. The song has over 541k likes YouTube as fans continue to shower the song with love even after 8 years decades after its release.

Tunak Tunak Tun

Tunak Tunak Tun is another Daler Mehndi song that is popularly played on many joyous occasions even today. The song has over 2.6 million likes on Youtube and it was released in 1998.

Bolo Ta Ra Ra

Bolo Ta Ra Ra is still considered as the go-to party song across the country. It is one of the earliest songs of Mehndi which became a raging hit in the 90s as it successfully sold over 20 million copies in India.

Nach Ni Shaam Kaure

One of Daler Mehndi's top Bollywood songs, Nach Ni Shaam Kaure is popular party song. The song released in 2002 and like many of Mehndi’s songs, it remains evergreen on the party playlists.

Na Na Na Re

This cult song from the movie, Mrityudata can take an entire generation on a nostalgic trip. The video of the song featured Amitabh Bachchan, giving it one more reason to become a huge hit.

Dangal Title Track

Among Mehndi’s recent tracks, this song has all the thrust, motivation and melody that the Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Dangal’ needed.

Jagga Jiteya

One of 2019’s most celebrated tracks from Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, Jagga Jiteya is sung by Daler with co-singers Dee MC and Shashwat Sachdev.