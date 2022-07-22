Happy Birthday Armaan Malik: Lesser-known facts about the singer

Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik has been able to earn a large fan base with his work. He is a multilingual singer and has sung more than 100 songs in languages other than Hindi. Born to music composer Daboo Malik on July 22, 1995, he became the youngest singer to win two debut awards at Global Indian Music Awards.

He has composed songs for several hit albums, including M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Baaghi, Sanam Re, Kapoor & Sons, Azhar, Do Lafzon Ki Kahani, and others. His hit songs include -- Main Hoon Hero Tera, Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar, Buttabomma, Chale Aana, Bol Do Na Zara, Sab Tera, Jab Tak, and Naina, among others.

As the music sensation celebrates his 27th birthday today, here are some lesser-known facts about his life that may surprise you.

In a podcast, he revealed his schoolmates bullied him. He said that many of his schoolmates were jealous of his feats in the music world and would often bully him. He added that the female attention he got due to his music also landed him in trouble as the boys in his school grew even more envious of him. This traumatic experience made him a shy person and he started spending a lot of time in his room perfecting his music.

He also went through difficult times financially. When his father hit a rough patch, Armaan and his brother Amaal pulled up their socks and started recording jingles and songs to earn money for the family

Armaan Malik has worked as a child voiceover artist for several movies and was among the top 10 finalists of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Junior TV show. He delved into the world of songwriting at the young age of 15 years. However, Malik credits Berklee College of Music in Boston for opening up his mind as a musician. He completed a five-week music programme there.

At the age of just 17 years, Armaan Malik signed a deal with Universal Music for a Hindi pop album. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan released his music album while Armaan composed a song for the actor for his film Jai Ho. In 2020, he released his first English-language single Control.

The hitmaker also loves travelling and feels vacations reset his batteries. He has also been part of the Paris Fashion Week.