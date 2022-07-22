Happy Birthday Armaan Malik: Lesser-known facts about the singer

Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik has been able to earn a large fan base with his work. He is a multilingual singer and has sung more than 100 songs in languages other than Hindi. Born to music composer Daboo Malik on July 22, 1995, he became the youngest singer to win two debut awards at Global Indian Music Awards.
He has composed songs for several hit albums, including M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Baaghi, Sanam Re, Kapoor & Sons, Azhar, Do Lafzon Ki Kahani, and others. His hit songs include -- Main Hoon Hero Tera, Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar, Buttabomma, Chale Aana, Bol Do Na Zara, Sab Tera, Jab Tak, and Naina, among others.
As the music sensation celebrates his 27th birthday today, here are some lesser-known facts about his life that may surprise you.
