Happy Birthday Arijit Singh – From Fame Gurukul to most streamed Indian singer on Spotify

Arijit’s songs transcend all boundaries as he has this uncanny ability to bring joy and contentment through his inimitable craft. For die-hard fans of Arijit, the magic lies in his soulful voice. On the eve of Arijit’s 35th birthday, let us take a look at his melodious career.

Arijit Singh is more than just a singer. He rules the hearts and minds like no one else can. In just over a decade, Arijit has enthralled music lovers of all generations and cultivated a huge fan base with his treasure trove of songs. Arijit’s songs transcend all boundaries as he has this uncanny ability to bring joy and contentment through his inimitable craft. For die-hard fans of Arijit, the magic lies in his soulful voice. On the eve of Arijit’s 35th birthday, let us take a look at his melodious career.

– Arijit Singh first came into the limelight when he participated in the reality TV show Fame Gurukul. Although he didn’t win the show, Arijit received accolades for his melodious voice.

– After the show, Arijit moved to Mumbai to pursue his dream of becoming a singer.

– Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali gave him a chance to sing the song Yun Shabnami in his movie, Saawariya. But his version of the song did not see the light of day.

– Arijit made his Bollywood debut as a playback singer with Murder 2’s song Phir Mohabbat in 2011.

– Then came Tum Hi Ho from the movie Aashiqui 2 in 2013 which made him famous. The song also won him several awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer.

– Since then, Arijit Singh has emerged as one of the most sought-after playback singers in India. He has won many awards for his work, including the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the song Binte Dil from the movie Padmaavat.

– Arijit has now cemented his place as the king of romantic ballads. His consistency can be gauged by the fact that after Kumar Sanu, Arijit is the only Bollywood singer who has won the Filmfare awards for five consecutive years from 2016 to 2020. In December 2022, Arijit Singh was named the most streamed artist on Spotify in India for the third year in a row.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar pays homage to the man who made him a brand