Happy birthday Anushka Sharma: A look at her upcoming movies

Anushka Sharma celebrates her 35th birthday on May 1. She was born in Bengaluru to an army family, and she went to an Army school.

One of Bollywood's gorgeous and versatile actresses, Anushka Sharma turns 35 today, May 1. In her decorated career, Anushka has delivered several memorable performances on the silver screen in films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, NH10, Band Baaja Baaraat, Zero, Pari, and more.

She also turned film producer in 2015 with the movie NH10 and later she produced Pari and Bulbbul.

On her 35th birthday, here’s a look at some interesting facts about the talented actress and her upcoming movies.

Anushka Sharma was born in Bengaluru to an army family, and she went to an Army school. Also, her elder brother Karnesh who is in the merchant navy played state-level cricket in his early days.

After getting a Bachelor of Arts degree, Anushka went on to pursue a master’s degree in economics through a correspondence course.

Anushka reportedly considered journalism as a career option but later tried modelling, after designer Wendell Rodricks spotted her at a mall and offered her an assignment. From there her career progressed into acting where she found her interest.

All her fans know how much Anushka loves her pet Labrador, Dude, but her love for animals is not limited to her pets. She is an outright animal lover, and her Instagram profile is filled with pictures of her cuddling with animals. Her husband, Virat Kohli once said in an interview that being around animals makes her happy.

Anushka was the recipient of the “Hottest Vegetarian Award” by PETA India in 2015 which she shared with Aamir Khan. She actively endorses a plant-based diet and a vegetarian way of living.

Her upcoming movies

Kaneda

The upcoming gangster comedy will feature Anushka in the lead role alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor. Helmed by Navdeep Singh, the film tells the story of three Punjabi men and their adventures in Canada.

Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma will play the role of the legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the upcoming film Chakda Xpress. Directed by Prosit Roy, it is a biopic that chronicles the life of the iconic Indian women's cricketer and her journey in sports. It is a Netflix film, which is expected to release later this year.