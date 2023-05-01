Happy birthday Anushka Sharma: A look at her upcoming movies

2 Min(s) Read
Anushka Sharma celebrates her 35th birthday on May 1. She was born in Bengaluru to an army family, and she went to an Army school.
One of Bollywood's gorgeous and versatile actresses, Anushka Sharma turns 35 today, May 1. In her decorated career, Anushka has delivered several memorable performances on the silver screen in films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, NH10, Band Baaja Baaraat, Zero, Pari, and more.
She also turned film producer in 2015 with the movie NH10 and later she produced Pari and Bulbbul.
On her 35th birthday, here’s a look at some interesting facts about the talented actress and her upcoming movies.