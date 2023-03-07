Be it in comic (Khosla Ka Ghosla) or serious (Saaransh) roles, Anupam Kher has the ability to seamlessly adapt and excel. As the actor turns 68, here's a look at his famous five.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher celebrates his 68th birthday on March 7. Kher has appeared in over 150 films in his over three decades in the industry. He began his career with small roles and gained wider recognition after performances in films like Saraansh and Ram Lakhan.

Here's a look at his top films:

Khosla Ka Ghosla

Anupam Kher played the role of Mr Khosla in Khosla Ka Ghosla. His portrayal of a middle-class father who wants to live his retirement in peace is exceptional. His expressive quirks, his emotional breakdown and drama are proof of his acting prowess.

Special 26

Starring alongside Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher plays the role of a fake CBI officer PK Sharma. His nervous quirk and funny punch lines keep the audience entertained throughout the film.

Saaransh

Saraansh shot Anupam Kher to fame and the industry took note of his talent. The film has Kher play the role of BV Pradhan, a retired school principal. Kher’s performance earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

A Wednesday

The veteran actor essayed the role of a senior police officer in the Neeraj Pandey-helmed thriller which was widely appreciated by fans and critics. Kher matched the energy and charisma of Naseeruddin Shah, who played an anti-hero in the film. The film revolved around the journey of a common man, who decides to take matters into his own hands to get justice after losing a loved one in a terrorist attack.

The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files revolved around the violent exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir in the 1990s. The film was shrouded in controversy ever since its release as people deemed it as a propaganda film. Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who was the head jury of the 53rd International Film Festival of India, called the film "propaganda" and "vulgar.”

However, the film generated great word of mouth reviews and was one of the highest grossing films of 2022.