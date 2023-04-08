English
Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: Top 5 performances of the 'Pushpa' star

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 8, 2023 8:25:43 AM IST (Published)

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun celebrates his 41st birthday on April 8. The versatile superstar is now gearing up for the second part of the Pushpa franchise, 'Pushpa: The Rule.'

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun enjoys a massive fan following not only in southern states but now has a pan-India appeal. The actor recently gained immense popularity with his last film Pushpa: The Rise. The iconic actor is now gearing up for the second part of the Pushpa franchise, Pushpa : The Rule.

Allu Arjun celebrates his 41st birthday today, April 8.  On his birthday, here’s a look at Allu Arjun’s top 5 films:


Arya (2004)

Arya was director Sukumar’s debut which turned out to be a milestone in Allu Arjun’s career. The blockbuster movie was also Allu Arjun’s second film in the lead role. He proved his versatility with his acting, dance and action scenes. He also pulled off some impeccable dance moves and worked hard on his body and looks for the role. The success of the movie helped Allu Arjun to emerge as a bankable actor in the Telugu industry.

ALSO READ | 'Pushpa' sequel: Catch first glimpse of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer

Rudhramadevi (2015)

In this period drama Allu Arjun delivered a brilliant performance in the role of Gona Ganna Reddy. The title role of Queen Rudramadevi was played by Anushka Shetty.  Though Allu Arjun’s role in the film was short, he added huge value to the film in the role of a ruthless warrior.

Race Gurram (2014)

Race Gurram is one of the highest-grossing films of Allu Arjun. The film featured Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and Allu Arjun struck a chord with the masses with his comic timing, stunts and dance moves. The songs of the movie, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, were also appreciated by the audiences.

Sarrainodu (2016)

Sarrainodu is a high-octane action drama that showcases the acting capabilities of Allu Arjun. Alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Catherine Tresa, Allu Arjun delivered one of his greatest action performances in this blockbuster movie. The movie was one of those films which helped Allu Arjun change his lover boy image to that of an action star.

ALSO READ | Rashmika Mandanna turns 27 today: Memorable performances of the gorgeous diva

Pushpa: The Rise (2021)

Pushpa: The Rise is the latest release of Allu Arjun and it’s his highest grossing movie so far. In the film, Allu Arjun features as the badass character of Pushpa, a red sandalwood smuggler, and the story follows his journey as he is out to build his empire. The intensity of the character was played to perfection by Allu Arjun. Allu Arjun’s first pan-India release, Pushpa: The Rise went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies in the history of Telugu cinema.

His dialogues and ‘Pushpa Raj’ set the screens on fire, and his fiery dance moves became immensely popular and became a craze among the youth.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
