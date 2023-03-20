Happy Birthday Alka Yagnik: 10 iconic songs of the most streamed artiste on YouTube

One of the most celebrated playback singers of Bollywood, Alka Yagnik has given several superhit tracks over the last four decades.

One of the most celebrated playback singers of India who made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for being the most streamed singer of 2022 globally, Alka Yagnik celebrates her 57th birthday on March 20.

She left famous singers like Taylor Swift, Drake, Beyonce, and even BTS behind to grab the title. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, her songs hit 15.3 billion streams, with an average of 42 million streams per day on YouTube.

Here are some of Alka Yagnik’s iconic songs.

Ek Do Teen

The song “Ek Do Teen” from Tezaab proved to be Alka Yagnik’s first true blockbuster song Madhuri Dixit became a household name and the track had every kid across the country counting along.

Aye Mere Humsafar

In this song from the superhit film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Alka Yagnik became the voice of Juhi Chawla. While “Papa Kehte Hain” was the biggest track of the movie, “Aye Mere Humsafar” showcased the singer’s softer, romantic side.

Tip Tip Barsa Paani

The classic rain song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ remains popular even today. The song was recently remade in the film “Sooryavanshi,” which reignited the popularity of the song.

Agar Tum Saath Ho

AR Rahman’s musical genius and Alka Yagnik’s soulful voice came together to create magic in this iconic song.

Baazigar o Baazigar

This song had Kajol dreaming about Shah Rukh Khan. It became an instant hit and showed the amazing range of Yagnik.

Taal Se Taal Mila

Alka Yagnik and AR Rahman featured together for the title song of the movie “Taal”. Yagnik’s playful yet youthful vocals perfectly matched to the rising superstar Aishwarya Rai’s moves. Alka Yagnik was the only female singer to feature for more than one song in AR Rahman’s album.

Aisa Lagta Hai

“Aisa Lagta Hai” was the best example of fusion between modern and classical music which created the perfect romantic ambience.

Laga Prem Rog

“Laga Prem Rog” was a perfect track that captured Yagnik’s finest qualities. The song is composed by Himesh Reshammiya and sung by Kamaal Khan and Alka Yagnik.

Jaane kyun log

An iconic love vs nihilism song in which the guy dismisses the idea of love and the girl holds onto the argument that love is beautiful. The legendary song was made iconic by Alka Yagnik’s voice and it is still a popular track to feature on romantic playlists.

Dilbar Dilbar

The song “Dilbar” was recently remade, with the original vocals of Alka Yagnik in the song. While the original was a smash hit out of the gates back in 1999, the remake featuring Nora Fatehi also proved to be a hit.