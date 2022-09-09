Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Top movies to watch

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The “Khiladi of Bollywood” who has delivered numerous entertainers and stunning action films celebrates his 55th birthday today. The actor, who once didn't have even Rs 200 in his pocket, is now one of the biggest stars and the highest tax payers of the country. The versatile star fits into a range of roles from comedy to critical portrayals and series roles. On his 55th birthday, here are his top films to watch.

Hera Pheri (2000) |

One of Akshay Kumar's most iconic performances came in Priyadarshan's comic caper, Hera Pheri. The superstar as street-smart Raju made the audience laugh out loud underling his superb comedic timing apart from his martial arts skills. (Image: IMDb)

Special 26 (2013) | Special 26 is considered one of the best heist movies of Bollywood. In this movie Akshay plays to role of the leader of a group of men who pose as CBI and income tax officers to rob the corrupt rich businessmen and politicians. (Image: IMDb)

Khiladi (1992) | Abbas-Mustan's murder mystery Khiladi earned Akshay the tag of 'Khiladi'. Co-starring Ayesha Jhulka, Akshay’s acting performance and the film’s twists and turns are enough to keep you glued to your seats. (IMDb)

Airlift (2016) | Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, Airlift is based on the evacuation of Indians from Kuwait during its invasion by Iraq. It is one of Akshay Kumar’s most moving performances. (IMDb)

Welcome (2007) | Another comedic masterpiece of Akshay Kumar, Anees Bazmee's ensemble hit Welcome is a treat to watch. With stars like Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Katrina Kaif alongside Akshay, this film gained a cult following of its own. (IMDb)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) | The original ghostbuster movie with a touch of comedy and thrill, Bhool Bhulaiyaa remains a must watch. (IMDb)

Padman (2018) | Akshay Kumar created strong social movement and left a message in this film regarding women's menstruation and health and the taboo surrounding it in the country. (IMDb)

Rustom (2006) | | In this crime drama, Akshay played the role of a naval officer. He received the National Award for Best Actor for his role in this movie and it is a must watch for all Akki fans. (IMDb)