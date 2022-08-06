Happy Birthday Aditya Narayan: Here are his best songs

By CNBCTV18.com

Bollywood Singer and actor Aditya Narayan was born on August 6, 1987. Today, the son of famous singer Udit Narayan turns 35. While Aditya is widely known for hosting talent shows on television like Indian Idol and participating in reality shows like Fear Factor, he has had an extensive discography stretching from his childhood years to even now. He has given voice to many popular Bollywood songs.

Here are some of his best songs:

Ji Huzoor

‘Ji Huzoor’ from 2022’s ‘Shamshera’ sees Narayan belt out a powerful anthem that has quickly become one of the most popular tracks recently.

Tattad Tattad (Ramji Ki Chal)

‘Tattad Tattad’ from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s tragic romance ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’ is another energetic song where Narayan manages to appeal to the young audiences.

Chhota Bachcha Jaan Ke

While ‘Chhota Bachcha Jaan Ke’ from the 1996 film Masoom is one of Aditya’s early songs (he was around 9 at the time of recording), the track secured him a Screen Awards Critics' Best Child Singer award in 1997.

Chaahata Dil Tumko

‘Chaahata Dil Tumko’ is from 2009 film ‘Shaapit’, which was Aditya’s first outing as the lead actor.

Zindagi

Aditya strums a hopeful ballad about the beauty of life in ‘Zindagi’, his first commercially successful single.

Behka Behka

‘Behka Behka’ is Aditya’s fifth single and the first to feature his band Aditya Narayan and The A Team. The song sees inspiration drawn from 70s funk and rock.

Yaara

Narayan’s performance with the choice of electronic-inspired arrangement makes ‘Yaara’ a perfect summer dance beat.

Lillah

Instead of teaming up with T-Series, Narayan released the love song on his YouTube channel, with a clear inspiration from classical Indian tunes as well as 1980’s rock.

Rangeela Re

While it is Asha Bhosle’s voice that takes the centre stage in ‘Rangeela Re’ from 1995 film Rangeela, Aditya managed to keep up in this romantic track even though he hadn’t even hit his teens yet.

Main Dooba Rahoon

‘Main Dooba Rahoon’ is a crooning love dedication from Narayan as one of his singles released in 2020.